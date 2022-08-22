Visual arts camp for Iasi, Chisinau students opens at Ipotesti Memorial

A painting camp designed for students from Iasi and Chisinau opened on Monday at the Ipotesti Memorial of the Mihai Eminescu Study Centre in Botosani.

The Visual Arts Camp, which is open throughout August 28 and coordinated by painters Constantin Tudor of Iasi and Liviu Soptelea of Botosani, will be themed "Eminescu's work under a chromatic perspective.", Agerpres.

"Starting from representative verses, from the identification of chromatic lexemes, the participants in the workshops of the Visual Arts Camp at Ipotesti will transpose Eminescu's poetic images into paintings. From the suggestive power of the words, the palette of symbols, metaphors, chromatic comparisons and epithets, suggested through the prism of the word, the young painters will use combinations of colours, shapes, nuances and contrasts to transpose the poetic idea," according to a press statement released by the Ipotesti Memorial.

The project is designed to lay the foundations for a long-term collaboration with faculties from Romania and abroad.