War Veterans Day: War veterans' love of country, courage have made Romania independent, sovereign

The love of country and courage of the war veterans have made Romania an independent, sovereign country, that enjoys its today's territorial integrity, is the conclusion that emerges from the messages sent by the Romanian president Klaus Iohannis and by the Romanian premier Nicolae Ciuca, on Saturday, when the country celebrates the War Veterans Day.

"Today, we celebrate the war veterans, heroes of the Romanian nation who fought and sacrificed themselves in the two world conflagrations for national ideals. Love of the country, belonging to the nation and courage guided the deeds of arms of the war veterans on the battlefield. And thanks to them Romania is today a sovereign and independent, unitary and indivisible state. The loyalty, devotion and last measure of sacrifice from Marasti, Marasesti and Oituz, Orba de Mures and Carei endures over decades in the memory of the Romanian people and continues to inspire the young generations through the power of the example it represents," the president's message reads, Agerpres informs.The president thanks the veterans for the deeds of arms under the national flag and wishes them good health."The heroism, strength and devotion that guided your actions on the battlefield remain fundamental landmarks for the Army and for the Romanian people. You represent a true symbol of the honour and dignity specific to our nation. For all of this, you have our full gratitude and appreciation,", the president's message concludes."Romania is honouring today the war veterans to whom it owes its independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, dedicating to them a day to remember their heroism and to express the gratitude that is due to them forever. If we live in a country that belongs to us fully and whose destiny we can decide by ourselves, it is because we had not only the dream of a Romanian destiny in history, but also brave Romanians who defended this dream with weapons in hand in the War of Independence of 1877 and in the two world wars from the last century," premier Nicolae Ciuca said in his message.The prime minister emphasized that Romania's last living war veterans deserve the warm appreciation of the present generations because they represent the glorious history of our country."I was honored to join, the other day, the Recognition Of War Veterans campaign, initiated by the Ministry of National Defense in 2021. I supported this project both as minister of Defense and as prime minister, out of the conviction that it is an act of national conscience, above all, to honour these people whose bravery supported Romania in times of crisis for the whole world, which we hope will never be repeated. I invite you, dear Romanians, to show to the last surviving Romanian combatants from the Second World War that we respect them, that they are in our best thoughts, that we wish them health, long life and descendants who will be proud to be children and grandchildren of veterans!", Ciuca said.