Wizz Air transported 77 million passengers to and from Romania

The Wizz Air airline transported 77 million passengers to and from Romania, a number four times higher than the population of Romania, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Friday.

"Carrying a volume of passengers four times higher than the population of Romania, the airline firmly maintains its position as the leading carrier in the country, contributing to the development of the tourism sector in Romania and creating more than 57,000 jobs in the associated industries in the last 17 years," the press release mentions.

To mark this achievement, the lucky passenger who traveled on a flight from Venice Treviso to Bucharest was awarded a Wizz Air voucher worth 200 euros.

Wizz Air currently operates from seven bases in Romania: Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Craiova, Iasi, Sibiu, Timisoara and Suceava and offers Romanian travelers 75 destinations from 24 countries.

Airline travelers can now opt for the most recently launched flights from Bucharest to Skiathos and Luxembourg, from Iasi to Istanbul and from Timisoara to Zakynthos.

"This extraordinary achievement in Romania marks a significant milestone for us. With an impressive 77 million passengers carried, we have demonstrated our unwavering commitment to providing affordable travel options through our low fares and sustainable aircraft. We are incredibly proud and remain fully committed to achieving even greater achievements in the near future," said Robert Carey, chairman of Wizz Air.

Wizz Air, Europe's fastest growing ultra-low-cost airline, operates a fleet of 184 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft, being the preferred choice of 51.1 million passengers in the F23 financial year, which ended on 31 March 2023. Wizz Air is listed on the London Stock Exchange with the abbreviation WIZZ.