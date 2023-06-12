Women's basketball: Romania qualify for quarterfinals of FIBA 3x3 Series 2023 tournament in Azerbaijan.

Romania's women's 3x3 basketball team qualified for the quarterfinals of the FIBA 3x3 Women's Series 2023 tournament in Shusha (Azerbaijan), after defeating Turkey with a score of 19-18, told Agerpres.

The victory was brought by Anca Sipos, with a successful throw in the last second. Ecaterina Armanu, Bianca Fota and Bianca-Ioana Nagy-Voica also played for the tricolors.

Romania had lost the first two matches in Group A, 11-20 against Neftci Baku (Azerbaijan) and 15-21 against Germany.

On Tuesday, in the quarterfinals, the tricolors will face Hungary (starting 12:00, Romania's time)