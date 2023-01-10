 
     
World Bank estimates 2.6pct increase in Romanian economy this year

The Romanian economy should register a growth of 2.6% this year, the World Bank estimated on Tuesday, in the "Global Economic Prospects" report.

The estimates are lower compared to those advanced in June, in another report, when the international financial institution estimated that Romania's GDP will grow by 3.7% this year, told Agerpres.

For 2024, the World Bank forecasts a 4.2% expansion of Romania's economy, compared to a 3.9% advance predicted in June.

In the Central European region, which includes Romania, the World Bank forecasts an economic growth of 1.1% this year and an advance of 2.7% next year, while the world economy would register an expansion of 1.7% in 2023.

