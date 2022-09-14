Wrestling: Alin Alexuc-Ciurariu wins bronze medal at World Championships in Belgrade

Romanian wrestler Alin Alexuc-Ciurariu won the bronze medal in cat. 130 kg in Greco-Roman wrestling, on Tuesday, at the World Championships in Belgrade, by defeating the Uzbek Muminjon Abdulaev in the decisive match.

On Monday, Alexuc defeated the Egyptian Abdellatif Mohamed Ahmed Mohamed in the round of 16, he lost in the quarterfinals to the Turkish Riza Kayaalp (32 years old), who is a four-time world champion and has 11 European titles in his record, and in the re-qualifications he defeated the Ukrainian Oleksandr Cernetki, European vice-champion in 2016 and bronze medallist at the 2015 World Championships, told Agerpres.

For Alexuc, it is the first medal at the World Championships, after having won one gold (2020) and two bronze (2018, 2019) at the European Championships.

In the women's category, among the four Romanians who fought on Tuesday only Alina Vuc is still in the race for medals.

Vuc, world vice-champion in 2017 and 2019, lost in the quarterfinals to Mongolian Otgonjargal Dolgorjav. On Wednesday, in re-qualifications, Alina Vuc will fight the Uzbek Jasmina Imaeva.

Within the limits of cat. 55 kg, Andreea Beatrice Ana, European champion this year and U23 world champion in 2021, in Belgrade, defeated the Vietnamese Thi Oanh Nguyen in the round of 16, but lost in the quarterfinals to the Canadian wrestler Karla Lorena Godinez Gonzalez.

At cat. 65 kg, Kriszta Tunde Incze was defeated in the quarterfinals by Koumba Larroque (France).

Catalina Axinte defeated the Ivorian Amy Youin in the 76 kg qualifying round, but lost in the round of 16 the match with Genesis Rosangela Reasco Valdez (Ecuador).

Romania participates with 15 wrestlers at the World Championships. In the women's category, Romania will be represented by Alexandra Anghel (category 72 kg).

Romania's last medal at the World Championships was won by Alina Vuc (cat. 50 kg), silver at the 2019 edition held in Nur-Sultan (Kazakhstan). At the World Championships in Oslo (Norway) last year, the best result of the Romanian delegation was also achieved by Alina Vuc, who ranked 5th (category 50 kg).