Zoia Ceausescu's car, sold at auction for 20,000 euros

A 1983 Renault Fuego GTS, a present from the family of Nicolae and Elena Ceausescu to their daughter Zoia, on the occasion of her marriage, was sold, on Thursday evening, for the sum of 20,000 euros, at an auction organized by Armark Auction House.

The vehicle, which was used for traveling outside of Bucharest, was put of for sale with the starting price of 500 RON. The car was specially ordered for Zoia Ceausescu from the Renault factories in France and cost over 57,000 francs. According to Artmark, the Securitate political police special service handled the purchase of the Renault Fuego GTS.

Following the events of 1989, the automobile was seized by the Prosecutor General's Office. In 1996, through an ordinance of the PGO, the criminal prosecution ceased and personal items were returned.AGERPRES