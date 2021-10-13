152,122 doses of COVID vaccines, expired and removed from administration flow

A total of 152,122 doses of COVID vaccines, of which 137,352 Pfizer and 14,770 Moderna, are expired and have been removed from the administration flow, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Wednesday.

According to the GCS, out of a total of 900,702 expired vaccine doses, 748,580 are quarantined, being kept at the "correct temperature and stability recommendations" are expected.

The GCS stated that 3,699,196 doses of COVID-19 vaccine are currently available to immunize the population.

Of these, 1,548,646 are Pfizer, 1,199,324 - Modern, 162,209 - AstraZeneca and 789,017 - Johnson & Johnson.