2019PresidentialElection/JusMin Predoiu thinks about justice, modernising Romania when casting ballot

Justice Minister Catalin Predoiu said that he voted on Sunday, in the second round of the presidential election, thinking about justice, the citizens, and also the modernisation of the Romanian state.

"I voted, like last time, thinking about justice, about the citizens, but I also voted with the modernisation of the Romanian state, of our administration and the restoration of administrative capacity in my mind. Going forward, the Romanian state must conduct important reforms in its central and local public administration, so as to give the citizens the opportunity to carry out economic, professional activities as much as possible, not to hinder these citizens' freedoms through a stubborn bureaucracy and action that does not live up to the expectations of the citizens at the moment. Basically, I voted thinking about a cycle of modernisation that Romania needs to rise up to the level of the other developed countries of the European Union, in an increasingly more competitive world," said Predoiu after voting at the Virgil Madgearu Economics Collegiate High School in Bucharest.

AGERPRES