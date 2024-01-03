2023 is the warmest year in history for Romania also with the warmest Christmas

The year 2023 is the warmest year in history for Romania with an average temperature of 12.5 degrees and a thermal deviation of 2.3 degrees compared to the normal of the period 1981-2010, also with the warmest Christmas, with a maximum of 17 degrees Celsius, informs a press release of the Ministry of Environment, Water and Forests.

"Romania supports the effort of the European Union (EU) to combat both the causes and the effects of global warming, being aware that reaching the targets cannot be achieved individually, because the practical methods by which we can reduce carbon emissions and greenhouse gas emissions, require a common, concerted effort, in which the states have the obligation to observe the commitments undertaken under the Paris Agreement and the Glasgow Climate Pact, adopted in 2021. Thus, Romania supports the determination of the European Union to seek effective solutions to meet the diverse needs of vulnerable countries facing the effects of climate change and stand in solidarity with them and commit to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 55% by 2030 compared to 1990 levels, and also to achieving climate neutrality by 2050," stated the Minister of Environment, Water and Forests, Mircea Fechet.

The global-mean surface air temperature reached record levels in the first 11 months of the year, according to the European observer Copernicus: from January to November, the mercury was on average 1.46 degrees Celsius higher than in the period 1850-1900. As a result, 2023 was the warmest year ever recorded in terms of the annual average. Record temperatures were recorded every month, November being the month that ended the warmest boreal autumn, in the Northern Hemisphere, in modern times.

And for Romania, with an average temperature of 12.5 degrees and thermal deviation of 2.3 degrees compared to the normal of the period 1981 - 2010, 2023 was the warmest year in history. The warmest year in history also had the warmest Christmas. The maximum of the day was 17 degrees Celsius, with almost 21 degrees recorded at the Calafat weather station, a record temperature for the last six years. A mass of tropical air arrived in our country from the south of the continent and, thus, very high temperatures were reached in December. Saturday, October 21, was extremely hot, with records at 129 stations in our country, for recent history, since measurements have been made.