2,055 people suffer work accidents in first half of 2021; 41 lose their lives

A number of 2,055 people suffered work accidents in the first six months of this year, by 13.3% lower compared to the same period in 2020, of whom 41 lost their lives (minus 59.4%), according to the statistics of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection, agerpres reports.

Most work accidents were registered in the following sectors of the national economy: retail trade, except for motor vehicles and motorcycles - 189 injured (9.2% of the total accidents in the national economy), construction of buildings - 130 injured (6.3% of the total), land transport and pipeline transport - 110 (5.4% of the total) and the manufacture of road transport vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers - 96 injured (4.7% of the total).

Most fatal accidents occurred in the following sectors: construction of buildings - 6 fatal accidents (14.6% of all fatal accidents in the national economy), forestry and logging - 4 fatal accidents (9.8% of the total) and civil engineering works - 4 fatal accidents (9.8% of the total).By age of the injured persons, the analysis of the work accidents highlighted the fact that the persons aged between 40-50 years and those aged between 50-60 years held the highest share, of 27.9%, respectively 26.7% of the total number of injured persons in the first 6 months of 2021. The persons in the 50-60 years age group had the highest percentage, of 40%, of the total number of fatal accidents.The analysis of accidents by work seniority revealed that 1,386 people, namely 67.5% of the total number of accidents, are workers with a seniority of up to 5 years (788 injured people, namely 38.4% of the total injured, have a seniority between 1-3 years), and those in the age groups 5-10 years, respectively 10-20 years, accounted for 14.7% of the total number of injured (303 people), respectively 11.8% of all the injured (242 people).