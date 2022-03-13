3,752 Ukrainian citizens have applied for asylum in Romania (Interior Ministry)

Since the start of the conflict in Ukraine, 3,753 Ukrainian citizens have applied for asylum in Romania, of whom 65 in the last 24 hours.

These citizens enjoy all the rights provided by the national legislation, the Ministry of Internal Affairs stated in a press release.

At this moment, the occupancy rate of the General Inspectorate for Immigration (IGI) accommodation centers is 63.2 percent.

"Regarding the traffic through the border crossing points, we mention that in the last 24 hours, the state border was crossed on the inbound by 19,462 means of transport and 75,902 people, of whom 16,676 Ukrainian citizens," MAI also informed.