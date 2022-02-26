54 Ukrainian citizens have applied for asylum in Romania since military conflict started

As many as 54 Ukrainian citizens have applied for asylum in Romania since the beginning of the military conflict in the neighboring country, the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MAI) announced on Saturday.

"These citizens benefit from all the rights provided by the national legislation. During the entire period of the procedure, asylum seekers can benefit from accommodation in the centers of the General Inspectorate of Immigration, if they so wish, as well as from measures of material, financial, medical assistance, psychological and legal specialized counseling, access to the labour market and cultural adaptation activities," reads a press release of the MAI sent to AGERPRES.According to the source, the occupancy rate of the accommodation centres of the General Inspectorate for Immigration is 56.4 pct."As for the traffic through the border crossing points, we mention that, in the last 24 hours, 73,030 people, of which 14,188 Ukrainian citizens, have entered the country, and 72,022 people, of which 7,298 Ukrainian citizens have left the territory of Romania. At the same time, 22,105 means of transport crossed the border on the way of entry and 21,131 on the way out," the press release reads.