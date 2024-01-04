6,447 companies running on foreign capital established in Romania in first 11 months of 2023

The number of newly established foreign-owned companies in Romania decreased by 6.2% in the first 11 months of this year, compared to the same period in 2022, to 6,447 units, according to data centralized by the National Trade Register Office (ONRC).

The 6,447 new companies had a total subscribed share capital of 123,435 million USD, up 3.24 times from the subscribed capital of companies registered in the January-November 2022 period of 38,105 million USD.

In November 2023, the number of new companies running on foreign capital registered with the ONRC stood at 597. By fields of activity, the most registrations were registered in wholesale and retail trade, car and motorcycle repair (24.46%), professional, administrative, scientific and technical activities (20.77% of the total) and transport, storage and communication (13.4%).

At the end of November 2023, there were 250,663 companies in Romania running on foreign capital. The value of subscribed capital stood at almost 69.289 billion USD.The highest number of companies running on foreign capital had investors from Italy, i.e. 52,677 (subscribed capital of 3.21 billion USD), but the highest value of share capital belonged to Dutch companies, i.e. 12.907 billion USD, in 6,073 companies.