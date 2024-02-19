68 people, rescued from mountain area, in last 24 hours

No less than 68 people were rescued, in the last 24 hours, by the mountain rescuers, 15 of them being transported to the hospital, Salvamont Romania announced on Monday, in a post on Salvamont's Facebook page.

According to the source, the most calls - 9 - were received by Salvamont Lupeni, followed by Salvamont Predeal - with 8 requests and Salvamont Brasov Municipality - with 7 interventions.

"In the case of these interventions, 68 people were rescued. Of these, 15 were handed over to the ambulance service or the Mobile Emergency, Resuscitation and Discharge Service (SMURD) for transport to the hospital. 43 calls were received requesting advice and information about different tourist routes in the area mountain and about the ski areas," Salvamont mentions.

On Sunday, Salvamont reported 111 interventions in the last 24 hours, Saturday through Sunday.