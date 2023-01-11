98 pct increase in amount of 2022 PoS transactions (fintech)

The amount of PoS transactions performed in Romania through devices provided by international fintech myPOS was by 98 percent higher in 2022 compared to the previous year, according to company data released on Wednesday.

In the reporting period, the turnover increased by 177 percent as a result of activities carried out both by customers in the wholesale sector and by those in the fields of food & beverage, health & beauty, taxi services, retail and rentals.

According to data provided, the number of myPOS payment terminals in Romania increased by 200 percent in 2022 to a total of over 12,000. AGERPRES