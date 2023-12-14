A strong supporter and defender of multilateral diplomacy, Romania celebrates 68 years of UN membership

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomes the 68th anniversary of Romania's admission to the United Nations on December 14.

"During the 68 years of UN membership, Romania has been a strong supporter and defender of multilateral diplomacy, including through active involvement in the organization's three fundamental areas of activity: international peace and security, development and human rights. As a country that has been providing assistance for development, since 2007, Romania has additionally strengthened its UN profile, through the partnerships developed with a significant number of relevant agencies and institutions," says the MAE, in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasizes that Romania will continue to support the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals of the UN and the implementation of the Paris Agreement on climate change.

"At the same time, we will seek to support even more our most vulnerable partners, in order to respond to the current challenges, as well as to develop sustainable economies and resilient, equitable and inclusive societies. This, Romania supports the approach of the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, included in the programmatic document Our Common Agenda, the Pact of the Future, one of the major milestones of the Agenda, expected to be adopted in 2024. The document represents a new opportunity to strengthen multilateralism and global governance," the same press release reads.

The UN General Assembly decided, on December 14, 1955, through resolution A/RES/995 (X), to admit Romania into the organization, along with 15 other states.

Romania's contribution to the activities of the main bodies of the UN included, as general milestones, holding of the presidency of the 22nd session of the General Assembly, exercising four mandates as a non-permanent member in the Security Council, being presented, as an elected member, in some main bodies of the UN: the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), as well as a member of the Human Rights Council (CDO).

The formal presence of the UN in Romania dates back to 1970, when the UN Information Centre (UNIC) was opened in Bucharest. Later, it diversified and constantly adjusted to the priorities of the Romanian authorities in the fields of action at the UN level. Currently, the UN House in Bucharest hosts a number of representatives in Romania of specialized agencies, programmes and development funds from the UN system.