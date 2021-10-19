Achievements of aeronautical industry in Romania, presented at Expo 2020 Dubai

The Employers' Organization in the Romanian Aeronautical Industry (OPIAR) presented investors from the Emirates the most important achievements of the Romanian aeronautical industry within the economic Forum "Aeronautics, Creating New Horizons Through Innovation", which takes place in Romania's Pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai, agerpres reports.

The following people have attended the forum: the secretary of state in the Ministry of Economy, Daniela Nicolescu, a delegation led by major general Issaq al Baloosho, the personal councilor of the Minister of State for Matters of Defence of the United Arab Emirates, the Romanian ambassador in the UAE, Adrian Macelaru, the general commissioner of Romania's Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, Ferdinand Nagy, the consul general of Romania in Dubai, Nicoleta Teodorovici, MP Deb-Oni Ardelean, director of OPIAR, Mihail Toncea, as well as Emirate investors in the field.

The representatives of the Elie Carafoli National Institute for Aerospace Research and Development (INCAS), of the Military Division within the Romanian Aerospace Company (ROMAERO), the Aerostar company in Bacau, as well as the JETAV flight school, have held a series of presentations regarding the field of aeronautics.The economic forum was organized with the support of the Romanian Consulate General in Dubai, the Bureau for Economic Promoting Dubai (BPCE), the Romanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, according to the post made by Romania's Pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai on Facebook.OPIAR is an organization whose founding members are performance companies in Romania, such as: Aerostar Bacau, Romaero Bucharest, IAR Brasov, Turbomecanica Bucharest and Giar SA Bucharest.The volume of bilateral trade with the United Arab Emirates has totalled 192.42 million Euro at the end of 2020.