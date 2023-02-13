Adrian Ghenie's oil painting - atop of Artmark's Postmodern and Contemporary Art Sale on 21 February

An oil painting by Adrian Ghenie, of relatively large dimensions, inspired by history and the feelings stirred up by Eastern Europe, with an estimation of 60-90 thousand EUR, is atop of the Postmodern and Contemporary Art Sale, organised on 21 February by the A10 Artmark Auction House, told Agerpres.

Adrian Ghenie enjoys a wide representation both in Romania and abroad, and his works are included in collections such as: the Georges-Pompidou National Centre for Art and Culture in Paris, the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, the Malaga Contemporary Art Centre, The Hammer Museum Los Angeles, Artmark mentions.

A special appearance in the Postmodern and Contemporary Art Sale is the painting called "Still Life with Roses and Art Catalogues" signed by Alexandru Ciucurencu, with an estimation of 12-18 thousand EUR. The painting comes from composer Ion Dumitru's private historic collection, held until 1994, dedicated and dated bottom centred, with red, "Lui Ion,7.I.(1)952."

"The Dawn Fairy" artwork created by Sabin Balasa in 1973, starts at 10,000 EUR, while Felix Aftene's painting "The Pathfinder" starts at 7,000 EUR and belongs to his latest cycle, freshly painted in 2022.

Present not only at the large-scale retrospective exhibition in Timisoara, in the year of the European Capital of Culture, but also at the Artmark auction is artist Paul Neagu - with three works, with starting prices at 800 EUR ("Fist city"), 1,000 EUR ("Balanced Hyphen") and 3,500 EUR ("Hyphen-energy").

The art pieces included in the auction are displayed at the Cesianu-Racovita Palace within the contemporary art exhibition.

According to Artmark, contemporary art has registered, in recent years, an increasing demand from collectors and investors, the works of some famous contemporary Romanian artists, such as Corneliu Baba, Georges Mazilu, Alexandru Ciucurencu, Sabin Balasa, Adrian Ghenie or Felix Aftene registering significant price increases in the past years.