AgriMin Adrian Oros on possible increase in price for bread: I do not expect this to happen

Minister of Agriculture Adrian Oros on Friday stated in Buzau when asked about the possibility that the price for bread will increase that he did not "expect this to happen."

"I also that there were many such statements made last year too, coming from various areas, regarding an increase in the price for bread. What I think is that if we had no such spectacular increase in prices last year, when the crisis started and all supply chains were blocked, plus that we had a terrible drought here, in the south-eastern part of Romania, which caused cereal production to drop by 35-45 percent, then no, I don't think that we should expect something like this to happen this year. Plus that the level of precipitations this year was one that was favourable to crops, and the wheat market (...) is pretty stable," said Oros.

The Minister of Agriculture, Adrian Oros, on Friday paid a visit to Buzau County, alongside the Speaker of the Deputies Chamber, Ludovic Orban, on which occasion they also visited the Bank of Plant Genetic Resources, reports agerpres.