AgriMin: Grains imported from Ukraine comply with quality parameters

The minister of Agriculture, Petre Daea, declared on Friday in northeastern Iasi that the grains imported from Ukraine comply with the quality parameters, with the 8,500 samples taken by the National Veterinary Sanitary and Food Safety Authority (ANSVSA) proving this.

Minister Daea added that the ANSVSA constantly monitors the quality of the products that enter the territory of Romania.

The minister of Agriculture explained that the current military conflict in Ukraine created problems for Romanian farmers, as large quantities of grains arrived in Romania on the solidarity corridor.

"We took the necessary steps. In the meeting we had with the European Commissioner for Agriculture, we insisted on this situation. Together with other states, namely Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary and Bulgaria, we presented an information to the Council of Ministers with the situation that exists. I requested that the commissioner activate the crisis reserve so that we can help the farmers overcome this difficult moment. It is not easy to achieve. Until the next meeting of the Council of Ministers I hope we will have an answer from European Commission", explained minister Petre Daea.AGERPRES

