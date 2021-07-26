Alexandru Mirea wins Sinaia Trophy with National Hill Climb Rally Championship

Alexandru Mirea (Radical SR 8) has won the Sinaia Trophy on Sunday, the fifth event of the National Hill Climb Rally Championship, according to the Romanian Federation of Sports Motoring (FRAS).

Mirea timed with 03 minutes 47 seconds 207/1000, 1 min 52 sec 723/1000 during the first leg and 1 minute 54 seconds 484/1000 in the second leg.

Silviu Dumitrescu placed second (Ossela PA 2000 EVO), at 429/1000, the podium being completed by Costel Casuneanu (Skoda Fabia R5), at 05 sec 932/1000, etc.

For Mirea this is the second victory of this season, after imposing in the third stage, Transalpina Challenge, which took place in Ranca.

In the general ranking Octavian Ciovica is in the lead, 70.75 points, followed by Costel Casuneanu, 70 points, Alexandru Mirea, 68 points, etc.

The 6th edition will take place on August 28-29, in Baia Mare.