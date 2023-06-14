ANM issues a Code Yellow for storms in six southwestern counties, as of Thursday, at 02:00hrs

The National Weather Administration (ANM) issued on Wednesday a Code Yellow advisory for storms, valid from tonight until Thursday at noon, in six counties in the southwest of the country.

According to the forecast, on Thursday, between 2:00hrs and 12:00hrs, there will be periods of atmospheric instability in southern Banat and in western and northern Oltenia, as well as in the western Southern Carpathians. This will manifest through torrential downpours and thunderstorms.

In short intervals or by accumulation, the water quantities will be 20 - 25 l/sqm and, isolated, over 30 - 40 l/sqm.

The counties targeted by the new Code Yellow warning are the following: Caras-Severin, Dolj, Gorj, Hunedoara, Mehedinti and Valcea.

Meteorologists say that atmospheric instability will be accentuated in most of the country until around 19 June.

In Bucharest, in the next few hours and until Thursday, at noon, the sky will be variable, with the wind blowing weak and moderate. The minimum temperature will range between 14 and 17 degrees Celsius. AGERPRES