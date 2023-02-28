Application of method of calculation for allowances of mayors and local councilors is constitutional

The president of the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR), Marian Enache, declared on Tuesday that the application of the method of calculation for the allowances of mayors and local councilors is constitutional.

"Regarding the objection on the approval of OUG 115 of 2022, the Court's solution was to reject the criticisms of unconstitutionality. In these conditions, the consequence of the solution adopted by the Court is that the application of the method of calculation for the allowances of mayors and local councilors is constitutional. The Court's vote was with a large majority. Therefore, the law declared constitutional, procedurally, is submitted to the President of Romania, who is going to promulgate the law, obviously in the conditions in which he does not formulate reasons for re-examination to be sent to the Parliament," explained Marian Enache.

The Save Romania Union (USR) notified the CCR regarding the law by which the Social Democratic Party (PSD) - National Liberal Party (PNL) - the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) coalition increases the allowances for mayors and presidents of county councils by up to 2,000 RON.

It is about the Law approving the Emergency Ordinance of the Government 115/2022 for the completion of art. I of the Government's Emergency Ordinance 130/2021 regarding some fiscal-budgetary measures, the extension of some deadlines, as well as for the modification and completion of some normative acts.AGERPRES