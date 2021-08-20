Approximately 11.5 million people go through border crossings between June 1 and August 20

Approximately 11.5 million people have gone through the border crossing points between June 1 and August 20, the General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) announced on Friday.

"During the period of June 1 - August 20, 2021, approximately 11.5 million people have gone through the border crossings, of which approximately 9 million EU citizens and 2.5 million non-EU citizens and over 3.2 million means of transportation. Regarding the crossing points, during the period mentioned earlier, the most transited point was PTF Airport Henri Coanda (Bucharest's main international airport, ed. n.), with a traffic of over 2 million people, followed by PTF Nadlac II (at the Hungarian border, ed. n.) with approximately 760,000 people and PTF Giurgiu (at the Bulgarian border, ed. n.), where the border police checked over 700,000 people," according to a press release sent by IGPF to AGERPRES.

At the border with the Republic of Moldova (eastern), the most transited point was Albita - 700,000 people. At the Bulgarian border, there was intense traffic recorded in Vama Veche (southeast), where approximately 560,000 people crossed, and over 185,000 people crossed the Serbian border, through PTF Moravita (west), Agerpres informs.