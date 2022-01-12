Approximately 87,400 persons have crossed border in past 24 hours

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police informs on Wednesday that, in the past 24 hours, entry was not allowed for 38 foreign citizens which did fulfill the conditions set by law, while exit was not allowed for 11 Romanian citizens for various legal reasons.

According to a release sent to AGERPRES, in the past 24 hours, the border crossing points at the level of the entire country saw control formalities fulfilled by approximately 87,400 persons, Romanian and foreign citizens, with over 31,100 vehicles (of which 14,300 freighters).As many as 38,800 persons were recorded entering the country, using 14,400 vehicles, while 48,600 persons exited, using 16,700 vehicles.In regards to the border crossed, the figures stand as follows:* border with Hungary - approximately 32,600 persons and 15,700 vehicles;* air border - approximately 23,100;* border with the Republic of Moldova - approximately 13,100 persons and 4,400 vehicles;* border with Bulgaria - approximately 11,900 persons and 8,000 vehicles.In what regards specific activities, in the competence areas - border crossing points and the "green border" - border police noted, in the past 24 hours, 26 illegal acts (16 felonies and 10 misdemeanors) committed both by Romanian and foreign citizens. Undeclared goods (that were to be introduced in the country) exceeding the admitted customs cap or suspected of being fake were discovered, independently or in collaboration with other institutions, the total value of goods seized being approximately 257,200 RON.