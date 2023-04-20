April 20 in history

1830 - Death of Ionica Tautul, poet and prose writer, one of the most advanced social-political thinkers of the beginning of the 19th century. He actively participated in the organisation of a conspiring society of lower ranked boyars of Moldova dubbed Societatea carvunarilor, after the Italian model of Carbonaro reforming movement of liberal boyars and merchants (b. November 1795)

1839 - Birth of Carol I (Karl-Ludwig) of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Romania's ruler (1866-1881) and king (1881-1914) (d. 27 September 1914)

1853 - Birth of engineer Elie Radu, one of the founders of construction engineering in Romania, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (d. 10 October 1931)

1893 - Death of George Baritiu (Barit) (Gheorghe Pop), writer and politician, one of the greatest culture people of Transylvania, leader of the national emancipation fight of Romanians of Transylvania (b. 12 May 1812)

1897 - Birth of Vintila Russu-Sirianu, memorialist, translator (d. 25 February 1973)

1900 - Birth of archaeologist, historian, ethnographist, folklorist, anthropologist and geographer Constantin S. Nicolaescu-Plopsor, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (b. 30 May 1968)

1927 - Birth of historian Bujor Camil Muresanu, member of the Romanian Academy (d. 22 February 2015)

1943 - Birth of literary historian Dan Horia Mazilu, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (d. 16 September 2008)

1949 - Birth of poet Mircea Florin Sandru

1968 - Death of writer Adrian Maniu, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (b. 6 February 1891)

1989 - Death of Doru Davidovici, fighter pilot, prose writer (b. 6 July. 1945)

2005 - First international feature film festival in Bucharest - B-Est International Film Festival

2007 - The Constitutional Court rejects the challenge filed by Traian Basescu against Parliament's decision to suspend him, decides suspension procedure was observed, and announces Senate President Nicolae Vacaroiu will take over interim presidency

2008 - Death in Paris of Monica Lovinescu, literary critic and essayist, settled in France after 1947 (b. 19 November 1923).AGERPRES