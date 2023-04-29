 
     
APRIL 29 IN HISTORY

National Day of War Veterans

1830 - Birth of physicist, chemist and mathematician Emanoil Bacaloglu, member of the Romanian Academy (d. 30 August 1891)
1868 - Establishment in Bucharest of the Romanian Philharmonic Society (today's 'George Enescu' Philharmonic), with first performance of society's orchestra on 15 December 1868
1877 - The Deputies' Assembly passes a motion declaring the state of war with the Ottoman Empire. The Senate adopted a similar motion the next day
1885 - Death of politician and publicist Visarion Roman, a corresponding member of the Romanian Academic Society (b. 5 July 1833)
1918 - Death of novelist, playwright and publicist Barbu Stefanescu Delavrancea, member of the Romanian Academy (b. 11 April 1858)
1925 - Birth of engineer Alexandru Timotin, member of the Romanian Academy (d. 4 June 2007)
1927 - Birth of philosopher Virgil Candea, member and vice-president of the Romanian Academy (d. 16 February 2007)
1936 - Birth of poet Gheorghe Tomozei (d. 28 March 1997)
1941 - Birth of film director Mircea Veroiu (d. 26 December 1997)
1947 - Death of historian Gheorghe Ciuhandu, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (b. 23 April 1875)
1955 - Death of doctor and physiologist Daniel Danielopolu, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (b. April 12, 1884)
1956 - Birth of actor Florin Calinescu
1975 - Death of poet, playwright and essayist Radu Gyr (Radu Demetrescu) (b. 2 March 1905)
1982 - Death of director Doru Nastase (b. 2 February 1933)
2005 - Death of chemical engineer Mircea Dezideriu Banciu, member of the Romanian Academy (b. 19 August 1941)
2010 - Death of historian Cornelia Bodea, member of the Romanian Academy (b. 9 April 1916)
2012 - The Romanian men's sword team (Rares Dumitrescu, Tiberiu Dolniceanu, Alexandru Sireteanu, Florin Zalomir, Cosmin Hancianu) takes the 3rd place at the World Cup competition in Athens
2019 - Fashion designer Razvan Ciobanu dies in car accident (b. January 28, 1976), Agerpres informs.

