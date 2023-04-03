 
     
April 3 in history - Day of Romanian Gendarmerie

jandarmeria romana, jandarmi

Day of Romanian Gendarmerie

1653 - First rule of Vasile Lupu comes to an end in Moldova

1850 - Grigore Alexandru Ghica, ruler of Moldova (1849-1853) signs founding Act of Gendarmerie: Rule for Reform of Servants Corps into Gendarmes

1853 - Birth of chemist Oscar Alfons Saligny, a corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (d. 4 May 1903)

1889 - Birth of composer Grigoras Dinicu (d. 28 March 1949)

1893 - Birth of prose writer Damian Stanoiu (d. 8 July 1956)

1895 - Death of Silvestru Morariu-Andreievici, metropolitan of Bucovina and Dalmatia (b. 14 November 1818)

1905 - Death of Ion Pop-Reteganul, folklorist, poet and translator (b. 10 June 1853)

1918 - People's League, a political organization under the rule of General Alexandru Averescu, established in Iasi

1927 - Birth of the music soloist Luigi Ionescu (d. October 4, 1994)

1944 - Death of painter Octav Bancila (born January 1872)

1945 - Birth of poet, prose writer, literary critic and historian Florentin Popescu

1967 - Embassy-level diplomatic relations established between Romania and Canada

1967 - Birth of filmmaker, scenarist Cristi Puiu

1977 - Death of poet Mihai Florin Petrescu (b. 13 March 1930)

1985 - Death of biochemist and biologist Eugen Macovschi, member of the Romanian Academy (b. 4 February 1906)

1995 - Death of engineer Victor Bunea, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (b. 27 May 1903)

2005 - Local by-elections for mayors or local councils in 19 municipalities in Romania. Adriean Videanu (D.A. Alliance of Democrat Party and National Liberal Party) elected Bucharest mayor

2018 - Death of writer, essayist, poet, translator and journalist Darie Novaceanu (b. 8 May 1937).

