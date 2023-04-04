April 4 in history

Romanian Academy Day

1459 - Stephen the Great, Ruler of Moldavia (1457- 1504), and Poland's representative Andrew Adrowasz sign peace treaty, providing for ceasing the state of war between Moldova and Poland, driving away Petru Aron from the borders of Moldavia and acknowledging Polish sovereignty by Stephen

1877 - Establishment of Medical Sciences Society in Bucharest

1877 - Signing, in Bucharest, of the Romanian-Russian Convention allowing the passage of Russian troops through Romania towards the Balkans; the Russian Government pledges to keep and defend the territorial integrity of the country and to respect the political rights of the Romanian state

1907 - Birth of chemist Coriolan Dragulescu, member of the Romanian Academy (d. 1 June 1977)

1933 - Birth of actor Stefan Tapalaga (d. 21 May 1994)

1942 - Death of Gheorghe Adamescu, literary historian, bibliographer, publicist, member of the Romanian Academy (b. 23 July 1869)

1944 - Heavy bombing of Anglo-American aviation on Bucharest, resulting in great damage and thousands of dead

1953 - Carol II of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, King of Romania (1930-1940) dies in Estoril, near Lisbon (b. 3 October 1893)

1955 - Birth of theater and film actor Valentin Popescu

1961 - Death of Simion Stoilow, mathematician, member of the Romanian Academy (b. 2/14 September 1887)

1967 - Death of poetess Mariana Dumitrescu (b. 27 August 1924)

1972 - Death of physicist, geophysicist Gheorghe Athanasiu, member of the Romanian Academy (b. 13 December 1893)

1992 - Writer Vintila Horia, only Romanian writer distinguished with the Goncourt Academy Prize, in 1960, for the work God Was Born in Exile, dies in Madrid (b. 18 December 1915).AGERPRES