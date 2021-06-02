April's arrivals in Romania's tourist accommodation establishments 26.6 times higher YoY

Arrivals in tourist accommodation establishments this April were 26.6 times higher YoY, while overnight stays in such facilities were 18.9-fold the number in the year-ago period, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) said on Wednesday, agerpres reports.

Arrivals in tourist accommodation establishments totaled 448,900 and Romanian tourists accounted for 94.5 percent thereof.

Visitors from Europe accounted for the highest share of foreign tourists' arrivals in accommodation establishments (82.1 percent of the total foreign tourists) and of these, visitors from EU countries represented 76.2 percent.Overnight stays in tourist accommodation facilities this April totaled 852,400, up 18.9 times from April 2020, with Romanian tourists accounting for 93.4 pct, and foreigners for 6.6 pct of the figure. Visitors from Europe accounted for the highest share of foreign tourists (82.2 pct) and of these, visitors from EU countries represented 77.9 pct.The net occupancy rate for accommodation units over January 1 - April 30, 2021 was 30.8 pct onboard ships, 19.7 pct for hotels, 16.1 pct for tourist villas, 14.2 pct for tourist chalets, 13.8 pct for tourist boarding houses, 13.2 pct for bungalows, 13.1 pct for campsites, 12.7 pct for inns, 12.5 pct for tourist cottages, 12.4 pct for agritourism boarding facilities and 11.7 pct for hostels.Arrivals of foreign tourists registered at Romania's border checkpoints over January 1 - April 30, 2021 stood at 1.275 million, down 39.8 percent YoY. The means of road and air transportation were the most used by foreign visitors to come to Romania, making up 87.8 pct and 8.4 pct, respectively, of the total number of arrivals.