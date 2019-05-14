Area of virgin forests in Romania, in dedicated catalogue, increases to 6,947 ha

The area of virgin forests in Romania, registered in the dedicated catalogue, grew by 1,048 hectares, up to 6,947 hectares, while quasi-virgin forests, according to the same document, cover an area of approximately 22,116 hectares, the Ministry of Waters and Forestry (MAP) announced in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday.

With the new figures, the relevant ministry states that it has completed a new phase of analysis of the forests of great value in Romania and that it has updated the Catalogue of virgin and quasi-virgin forests in Romania.

Thus, on 14 May 2019, the area of virgin forests in Romania registered in the catalogue increased by 1,048.3 hectares, reaching a total area of 6,947.22 hectares. As to the quasi-virgin forests, it increased by 6,923.76 hectares to 22,116.36 hectares.

"The preservation of virgin and quasi-virgin forests in Romania is a priority for the Ministry of Waters and Forestry. In this respect, important steps have been taken at the level of the state authority in order to finalize the process of identification and mapping of virgin / quasi-virgin forests in Romania as well as in terms of including the qualified forests in the National Catalogue. The Ministry of Waters and Forestry continues the efforts to identify the virgin and quasi-virgin forests in Romania. In this respect, the procedure for drawing up a National Study for the identification of virgin and quasi-virgin forests was initiated, being funded by the Environmental Fund Administration, and is currently at the stage of public procurement - submission of tenders (15 June 15 as deadline)," informs the quoted source.

According to the MAP, this study seeks to identify and introduce in the Catalogue the forests that meet the criteria and indicators laid down in Order no. 3397/2012.

The first edition of the Catalogue, from 6 December 2016, included a total area of 2,569 hectares of virgin forests and 10,325 hectares of quasi-virgin forests.

The Romanian National Catalogue of Virgin and Quasi-virgin Forests can be consulted on the website of the Ministry of Waters and Forestry