Arrivals in accommodation units, up 2.8pct in July

Arrivals in tourist reception structures increased 2.8% in July, compared to the same month last year, according to data the National Statistics Institute (INS) published on Friday.

In July 2022, compared to July 2021, at the border points, the arrivals of foreign visitors increased 49.6%, and the departures of Romanian visitors abroad went up 27.6%.

The arrivals registered in the tourist reception structures in July 2022 totaled 1.475 million people, an increase of 2.8% compared to those in July 2021. From the total number of arrivals, in July 2022, the arrivals of Romanian tourists in the reception structures tourism with accommodation functions represented 87.9%, and the arrivals of foreign tourists 12.1%, told Agerpres.

The arrivals of foreign visitors to Romania, registered at the border points, in July 2022, totaled 1.427 million people, an increase of 49.6% compared to July 2021.

The departures of Romanian visitors abroad, registered at the border points, in July 2022, totaled 1.822 million people, an increase of 27.6% compared to July 2021.

The arrivals registered in the tourist reception structures, during the period January 1 - July 31, 2022, totaled 5.907 million people, an increase of 25.5% compared to the period January 1 - July 31, 2021. Of the total number of arrivals, during the period January 1 - July 31, 2022, the arrivals of Romanian tourists in tourist reception structures with accommodation functions represented 86.3%, while the arrivals of foreign tourists registered a percentage of 13.7%.

By country, the most arrivals of foreign tourists staying in tourist reception structures with accommodation functions between January 1 and July 31, 2022 came from: Germany (90,000 people), Israel (71,800 people) and Italy (59,300 people). The arrivals of foreign visitors in Romania, registered at the border points, were 6.941 million people in the period January 1 - July 31, 2022, an increase of 109% compared to the period January 1 - July 31, 2021.

The departures of Romanian visitors abroad, registered at the border points, were 9.572 million people between January 1 and July 31, 2022, an increase of 63.6% compared to the period January 1 - July 31, 2021.