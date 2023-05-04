ART AND BEYOND/ Robert Lorincz - painting as a form of escapism

Robert Lorincz is one of the young Romanian artists who live their dream and for this reason he considers himself privileged in comparison to many of his faculty colleagues who have relinquished hope that they can make a living on art in Romania.

He advises high school students who want to pursue a career in this field to be honest with themselves and encourages all those who find pleasure in creating to not give up "the noblest impulse in humans."

Born in 1995 in Sfantu Gheorghe - Covasna County, Robert Lorincz graduated from the Painting Faculty of the Cluj-Napoca Art and Design University. He won numerous prizes while still in high school, the most important being the one captured in 2013, at the Carmen Sylva Young Talents National Competition - Painting category.

"For me, art was a form of escapism, because I have an intimate relationship with this means of expression. It seems to me an extremely effective means for thinking to manifest itself. In school I drew whatever came to my mind, spontaneous images. It was a flow of consciousness and sometimes I came up with images so absurd and grotesque and yet so playful. And I don't know, it seems to me that these spontaneous drawings often have more vitality and are somehow fresher and more authentic than many of my elaborate works," he states.

Although the Painting Faculty is his alma mater, pencil is closer to his soul. Painting is for him like "walking on ice".

"Anyway, painting and drawing intertwine, they are not two separate domains or entities, with no connection between them. And yes, drawing is almost like a game to me. One of my aspirations is to achieve the same confidence in painting, the same disinhibition. The problem is that I have a lot of ideas for compositions, and most of these ideas are better suited for graphics than for painting, because, being two different mediums, they require different approaches and themes. And the way I imagine a composition with several characters or with various elements is influenced by the technique whereby I intend to execute the respective work," says the young artist.

Robert Lorincz greatly admires Corneliu Baba, and speaking about the founder of modern Romanian painting - Nicolae Grogorescu, he is unequivocal: "You can't mess around with Grigorescu".

"His virtuosity, his mastery was on par with that of the greatest artists of the 19th century, with that of all the artists who practiced academicism, realism," he considers.

"Music is one of the major sources of inspiration for me. When I listen to music, all kinds of images are born in my mind, associated with the atmosphere of a song, of an album. And yes, music is very important. There are also cinematography and literature. These three would be my inspiration pillars. And then, there are of course these chaotic images from everyday reality that hit you without knowing, without you being able to control them," the artist details.

Despite the manyfold sources of inspiration, he admits that being an artist in Romania is not easy at all.

"The greatest challenge for a young artist in Romania is not to die from hunger," he says jokingly.

While many graduates of art universities give up their passion because art is not a stable source of income, Robert Lorincz feels that he is successful. He confesses that he does not have a very close relationship with money, which is why he refrains from answering when asked which is the most expensive painting he has sold.

"What I desire the most is to be able to work. This is just the beginning, I hope. To work, that is to have the comfort and the privilege of being able to do art alone. It's almost a luxury these days. This is my biggest wish - to work, to continue to work," Robert Lorincz reveals.

Speaking about the works gathered at the Avramide House in Tulcea in the exhibition "Robert Lorincz - A foray into the creative universe", he remarks that everyone has a universe of their own.

"It's a self-contained cosmos, but at the same time there are certain interferences, connections. There are works that seem to belong to the same universe," Robert Lorincz remarks.

Asked what his recommendation to young artists would be, he avoids generalizing, but suggests that honesty with oneself is essential. AGERPRES