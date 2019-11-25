Assets of optional pension plans exceed 2.43 billion lei, as of Oct. 31, 2019

The optional pension plans had assets worth over 2.43 billion lei, as of October 31, 2019, up 21.7% from the same period of 2018, according to the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF).

Government securities held the highest share in the assets, of 1.373 billion lei, which is 56.4%. Second came stocks, at 600.509 million lei (24.67%). Corporate bonds were third, at 210.930 million lei, and 8.66% of the total assets.According to data with ASF, the value of the total assets of the Pillar III pension plans was 2.434 billion lei, as of October 31, 2019, while their net assets were standing at 2.430 billion lei.The optional pension plans had 494,894 contributors as of October 31, 2019.The following pension plans are active on Pillar III: Aegon Esential, Azt Moderato, Azt Vivace, BCR Plus, BRD Medio, NN Active, NN Optim, Pensia Mea, Raiffeisen Accumulare, and Stabil.