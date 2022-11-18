Auction with interior design objects to take place at Artmark on Nov 24

The mid-century style returns to the attention of interior design lovers during the event "Two Centuries of Design - the Auction of an Interior Collection," organized by A10 by Artmark on November 24, told Agerpres.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Friday, the charm of this style brings part of the joy and relaxation of the post-war period, being reflected by many of the 162 decorative pieces.

Music enthusiasts will be able to find in the auction an Akura Tuning stereo in the shape of a Coca-Cola can, with radio CD player and cassette player, which has a starting price of 300 euros.

Lighting is another key element in the mid-century modern style, and the Tomasucci floor lamp, with a starting price of 250 euros, or the Kaiser Idell ceiling lamp in a Space Age style, which has a starting price of 600 euros, acquires a second function: that of an art object or a decorative object that can contrast with other pieces of furniture without suffocating the arrangement.

A period-specific furniture suite consisting of a sofa, a pair of armchairs and a stool, designed by Arne Norell for Coja, will be presented, with a starting price of 3,500 euros.

The exhibition is open at the Cesianu-Racovita Palace from Monday to Sunday, between 10.00 am and 8.00 pm. Entrance is free, and visitors receive advice from Artmark House representatives.