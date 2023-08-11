AUR's MP Tanasa: All the proposals of Ciolacu or Ciuca are toxic to the Romanian business community

MP of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) Dan Tanasa says that the measures suggested by the government to cut public spending would be "toxic" to the Romanian business community, and that and that there are concrete, immediate solutions that can be taken to help narrow the government deficit.

"They want to take from those who pay taxes again. They also want to take from those who pay their contributions and rates and taxes and produce something in Romania; it's them they want to overburden with new rates and taxes. The Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the National Liberal Party (PNL) say absolutely nothing about the increase in the level of tax collection, the black economy, the gray area. They say absolutely nothing, they don't want to go in there, they don't want to disturb that in any way," Tanasa told a news conference on Friday in Targu Mures.

The lawmaker said another concrete solution would be to reduce the state civil servants' apparatus, which would have increased in recent years by hundreds of thousands of employees.

"They say absolutely nothing about reducing the size of the civil servants apparatus that has grown in recent years by hundreds of thousands of employees, although neither the number of firefighters, teachers, or doctors has increased. What has grown instead was a generous, stuffy central state apparatus, all kinds of agencies and public bodies filled with boys and girls from the party pushing papers and which, obviously, makes up the hardcore of PNL and PSD electoral support. There are concrete, immediate solutions that can be taken and that can help narrow the government deficit," said Tanasa.