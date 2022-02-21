Authorized transporters request Parliament to revoke chairman of Competition Council

The Confederation of Authorized Operators and Hauliers of Romania (COTAR) is requesting Parliament to revoke the chairman of the Competition Council (CC), highlighting that the institution has not launched any inquiry into the Civil Auto Liability (RCA) regarding the price hikes of this mandatory insurance product.

"We are urgently requesting the Romanian Parliament, during the session on 22.02.2022, to adopt the following measures: to revoke the chairman of the Competition Council, who only from the pressure of transporters has intervened in the market. Why was there no inquiry regarding the price hike of this mandatory insurance product. It is obvious for all Romanians that the Romanian insurance market had an agreement, again, just like 5 years go, to increase the price of RCA. Only Bogdan Chiritoiu (chairman of the Competition Council, ed. n) sees nothing suspicious regarding the fact that RCA prices have tripled in the last 5 months," according to a press release sent by the confederation to AGERPRES.The hauliers' representatives are requesting the Legislative to invite the leadership of the National Tax Management Agency (ANAF) for questioning, showing that a background check from this body is necessary for all insurance companies in Romania."This institution has not made a single background check in the last 30 years regarding Romanian insurance companies. We've learned that now it wants to check the financial situations of the corpse named City Insurance," the press release specifies.Another request from COTAR is aiming at the launch of an investigation by the future chairman of the Competition Council regarding RCA's price evolution in the last year, showing that possible illegal and abusive deals among the insurance companies that sell RCA in Romania should be investigated.Furthermore, the transporters wish for the immediate establishment of the CEC Asigurari company, an insurance company with Romanian capital which could offer an RCA price calculated on an actuarial bases.On the other hand, COTAR, Road Hauliers' Employers' Associations (APTE 2002 ) and the Association of Road Transporters (APULUM) congratulate and support the Government's and Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF)'s decision of capping RCA policy's prices, after the transporters requested it, the quoted document also shows. (AGERPRES)