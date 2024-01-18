Average number of active employment contracts up by more than 63,000 in 2023

The average number of active employment contracts in Romania increased in 2023 from the previous year by more than 63,000 to 6.725 million, in what was the largest growth in the last 5 years, the Labor and Social Solidarity Ministry (MMSS) announced on Thursday.

According to the cited source, 2023 ended with a record-high average number of employees and individual employment contracts.

Thus, the 6.725 million active employment contracts recorded in 2023 were by almost one million more than the 5.747 million registered in 2013. Also, the average number of employees was 5.747 million in 2023, up by over 600,000 from 5.118 million a decade ago.

Alone in the past year, the average number of active employment contracts increased by 63,169, marking the largest increase in the last 5 years. Also, the average number of employees was by 90,764 higher than in 2022.

The information provided relies on data with the Electronic Employee Registry (Revisal), which does not include defense, public order, judiciary employees, and civil servants.

The fields to see most hirings in 2023 were wholesale and retail trade; motor vehicle and motorcycle repair (409,827 employment contracts), construction (379,499 employment contracts), the manufacturing industry (371,348 employment contracts), administrative and support services (319,330 employment contracts), education (291,740 employment contracts), transport and storage (240,070 employment contracts), hotels and restaurants (215,205 employment contracts).

Bucharest tops the ranking of the counties with the highest number of active employment contracts as of December 31, 2023, with 1.425 million contracts, followed by Cluj with 304,215 contracts; Timis (271,081); Ilfov (264,733); Iasi (208,018); Prahova (206,417); Brasov (203,347); Arges (184,797); Constanta (182,749); and Bihor (166,480).