BNR Governor expects at least 2-3 pct economic growth this year

Romania could register an economic growth of 2-3 percent this year, possibly even higher, declared, on Tuesday, the governor of the National Bank of Romania, Mugur Isarescu, at the conference presenting the Inflation Report.

"Probably somewhere around 2 - 3 percent, in my view, as I am more pessimistic, but it could be even more. If there is a stagnation trend in the third quarter compared to the first quarter, which was 5.7 percent or 6 percent. So we are trying together with the Government to bring inflation down without creating a recession and without affecting the labour market too much. It is a difficult exercise. We have to be very careful how we navigate and how we calibrate the monetary policy," said Mugur Isarescu.

Asked in the conference by journalists if the IRCC [Consumer Credit Reference Index] could exceed 5 percent, as estimated by economic analysts, he mentioned that whoever made the calculation with 5 percent "did it well", Agerpres.