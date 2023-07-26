Border police finds Ukrainian carrying 390,000 US dollars, at Siret border crossing point

The border police from the Siret Border Crossing Point (PTF) found a Ukrainian man carrying the amount of 390,000 US dollars, after finding an Ukrainian woman yesterday who carried 100,000 US dollars, 50 metres from the same crossing point, while she was moving on foot towards the city of Siret, Iulia Stan, the spokesperson of Border Police Inspectorate (ITPF) Sighetu Marmatiei, informs on Wednesday, told Agerpres.

According to the same source, in the continuation of the investigations in the case on Tuesday, when a woman with dual Ukrainian-Romanian citizenship was found with 100,000 US dollars in a bag, around 2:00 p.m., a Ukrainian citizen presented himself at the PTF Siret headquarters and claimed that the 100,000 US dollars belonged to him.

The same source stated that the man, aged 50, had a backpack on him in which he declared that he still had 400,000 US dollars, and that the entire amount, together with the woman's, was his.

Following specific checks regarding the documents presented by the man for the money he had and the finding of the fact that there are inconsistencies between the woman's and the man's statements, the border policemen from the Siret Border Police Sector officially notified regarding the commission of the crime of false statement, an act stipulated and punished by the Criminal Code.

As a result, following the inventory of the currency in the man's backpack, it was found that it is about 390,000US dollars, money that was collected in order to continue the research.

"In total, during the course of yesterday, the border police confiscated the sum of 490,000 US dollars from both people. The border police are checking in order to document the entire criminal activity under the direct coordination of a prosecutor from the Prosecutor's Office attached to the Radauti Court," the abovementioned source showed.