Bucharest Bible and Cazania lui Varlaam, auctioned for the first time.

The Biblia de la Bucuresti/Bucharest Bible of 1688 and Cazania lui Varlaam/Homiliary of Varlaam and the Letopisetele Tarii Moldovei/The Chronicles of the land of Moldova, together with other rare original copies from a private collection never exhibited to the public or sold on the market, are put up for sale in an auction organized on July 5 by Artmark House, told Agerpres.

The Important Books Auction includes a selection of pieces from the collection of literary critic Serban Cioculescu.

The auction also includes a special selection of historical books. Rare appearances are Letopisele Tarii Moldovei by Mihail Kogalniceanu, published in Iasi in 1852. Two of the three volumes of the collection bear the handwritten signature of the author. The book has a starting price of 600 euros.

From the same period comes also the letter sent by Metropolitan Andrei Saguna to the parish priest Alesiu Nedeciu in 1865 and which has a starting price of 300 euros. It bears the postmarks, as well as the dry stamp of the Orthodox Metropolitan of Sibiu.

From Cioculescu's collection put up for auction also comes the famous representation of Mihai Viteazul (Michael the Brave) in an engraving by Egidius Sadeler the Younger in Prague in 1601. The extremely rare piece has a starting price of 1,500 euros and was acquired by the literary critic from the Dimitrie A. Sturdza collection. The creator of the first union of the Romanian principalities is also represented by the painter and graphic artist Mihail Lapaty, one of the founders of modern Romanian painting, in the Mihai Viteazul lithography. The piece was made in Paris in 1850 and has a starting price of 100 euros.

Another piece in the auction is the book Tara Mea/My Country written and signed in holograph by Queen Maria, which has a starting price of 100 euros. The work was written by Queen Maria during the First World War. The copy includes both the holograph dedication and the Queen's signature to the writer Margareta Miller-Verghy, as well as her holograph ex-libris on the title page.