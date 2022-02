The 14-day COVID-19 notification rate in Bucharest City on Thursday is 36.64 cases per 1,000 population, according to the Public Health Directorate (DSP).

It is slightly lower than Wednesday's 37.2 per 1,000 population, decreasing for the fourth day in a row.

The notification rate has risen sharply since the beginning of 2022, from 0.72 cases per 1,000 population on January 1, with a peak reached on February 13, namely 38.10, informs Agerspres.