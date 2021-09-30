Bucharest City Hall will support organization of Ashihara Karate World Championship, between November 3-7

The General Council of the Capital approved, on Thursday, the conclusion of a cooperation agreement between the municipality and the Romanian Martial Arts Federation, in order to organize the World Karate Championship Ashihara, in Bucharest, between November 3 and 7.

The municipality will provide a financial support of 45,000 lei to cover the organization expenses, ensuring the transport of the participants and the promotion of the event.

The Romanian Martial Arts Federation will ensure the completion of the budget necessary for the organization of the championship and will ensure the promotion of the image and cultural values of the Capital.

According to the approval report, the Ashihara World Karate Championship will be a means of promoting the image of the city and its cultural, artistic and tourist products on all continents, the event being broadcast online internationally.

According to the specialized report, in Romania, there are over 2,000 Ashihara Karate practitioners training, of whom approximately 500 compete in domestic and international championships.

"Romania is one of the countries very well represented in terms of number of athletes, but also in terms of their value in official international competitions. In this way, the Ashihara Karate movement in Romania has become one of the strongest in the world in recent years," shows the report.

The competition will take place at the Polyvalent Hall.