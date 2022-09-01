Bucharest Stock Exchange opens Thursday's session lower

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) started Thursday's session down, and the BET, which shows the evolution of the 20 most liquid companies, registered a depreciation of 0.70%, 35 minutes after the beginning of transactions.

The BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 37 most liquid stocks from BVB, fell by 0.65%, while the BET-FI index of SIFs was down by 0.18%. BET-NG, the index of 10 companies in the energy and utilities sector, registered a depreciation of 1.43%.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid stocks, showed a decline of 0.73%, and the performance benchmark of investment funds, BET-BK, lost 0.62% of its value, told Agerpres.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, dropped 0.38%.

The total value of the exchanges amounted to 2.423 million lei (498,538 euros).

According to BVB, the biggest increases were recorded by the stocks of Artego (+7.44%), Cemacon (+5.96%) and Transgaz (+1.28%).

On the other hand, the shares of Promateris (-7.14%), Dafora (-4.11%) and Bittnet Systems (-3.67%) were in decline.