Bucharest Stock Exchange opens Thursday's session lower

patriabank.ro
Bursa de Valori Bucureşti bvb

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) started Thursday's session down, and the BET, which shows the evolution of the 20 most liquid companies, registered a depreciation of 0.70%, 35 minutes after the beginning of transactions.

The BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 37 most liquid stocks from BVB, fell by 0.65%, while the BET-FI index of SIFs was down by 0.18%. BET-NG, the index of 10 companies in the energy and utilities sector, registered a depreciation of 1.43%.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid stocks, showed a decline of 0.73%, and the performance benchmark of investment funds, BET-BK, lost 0.62% of its value, told Agerpres.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, dropped 0.38%.

The total value of the exchanges amounted to 2.423 million lei (498,538 euros).

According to BVB, the biggest increases were recorded by the stocks of Artego (+7.44%), Cemacon (+5.96%) and Transgaz (+1.28%).

On the other hand, the shares of Promateris (-7.14%), Dafora (-4.11%) and Bittnet Systems (-3.67%) were in decline.

