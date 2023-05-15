Bucharest stocks last week have lost 3.94 billion RON in capitalisation

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) lost 3.94 billion RON in capitalisation, i.e. 1.87 pct, last week, and the value of share transactions increased by 109.96 pct, compared to the previous week, according to the data published by BVB and consulted by AGERPRES.

The stock market capitalisation reached 205.884 billion RON in the period 8 - 12 May 2023, down from 209.824 billion RON, in the period 1 - 5 May 2023.

Stock transactions generated a turnover of 209.835 million RON, an increase compared to 99.937 million RON, in the previous week.

The best trading day at BVB was Monday, May 8, when a turnover of 72.604 million RON was recorded, and the worst day, Friday, May 12, with a transaction value of 24.957 million RON.

The main index of the Bucharest Stock Exchange - BET - closed the week at 12,039.62 points.

Banca Transilvania shares were the most liquid securities on the main segment of BVB, with transactions of 64.785 million RON and a price increase of 1.90 pct.

In the top of the transactions are COMCM securities, with transactions of 46.729 million RON (0.00 pct) and Fondul Proprietatea with 25.672 million RON (-2.86 pct).

The most important increases in quotations were registered by the shares UCM Resita (+15.58 pct), UAMT (+5.98 pct) and Antibiotice (+5 pct).

At the opposite end, important decreases were recorded by the shares of Condmag, with a decline of 10 pct, followed by those of Rompetrol Well Services (-5.54 pct) and SOCEP (-5.17 pct).