The execution of the general consolidated budget for 2023 ended with a deficit of 89.90 billion RON, or 5.68% of GDP, respectively, down from 5.76% of the negative balance of 2022, according to data published on Tuesday by the Ministry of Finance, agerpres reports.

Finance minister Marcel Bolos had announced earlier this year that Romania could end 2023 with a budget deficit below 5.7%.