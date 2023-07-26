Budget deficit stands at 2.34pct of GDP mid-year

The budget deficit recorded a slight increase January through June this year, up to 2.34% of GDP, respectively RON 37.21 billion, from 2.32% of GDP at the end of May, according to the data published by the Ministry of Finance, told Agerpres.

"The execution of the general consolidated budget in the first six months of 2023 ended with a deficit of RON 37.21 billion, respectively 2.34% of GDP, compared to the deficit of RON 23.51 billion, respectively 1.67% of GDP in the first six months of 2022," stated the Ministry of Finance.

The total consolidated budget revenues totaled RON 242.74 billion in the first half of the year, up 12% (y-o-y), and expenses totaled RON 279.96 billion, up 16.5% in nominal terms compared to the same period of the previous year.

The budget for this year is built on a deficit of 4.4% of GDP.