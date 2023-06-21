CCIR's Daraban: Chambers of commerce need a uniform legal framework established at European level.

Romania came to the Eurochambres General Assembly with two concrete proposals, with the first proposal referring to the need of implementing a unitary legislative framework for the chambers of commerce at European Union (EU) level, President of the the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Romania (CCIR) Mihai Daraban stated, told Agerpres.

The President of the CCIR participated, as a member of the Board of Directors, in the General Assembly of the Association of European Chambers of Commerce (Eurochambres), held in Geneva on 20 June.

The main item on the agenda of the Eurochambres General Assembly was to establish the concrete objectives of the European Chambers of Commerce, in view of sending a common message to the European Commission, to be implemented as of 2024, after the European elections.

"Romania came to the Eurochambres General Assembly with two concrete proposals, formulated not only for the national benefit, but also for the benefit of other European states. The first proposal refers to the need to implement a unitary legislative framework for the chambers of commerce at European Union (EU) level. Currently, the European chambers of commerce operate under different laws, which leads to certain discrepancies in their representation in relation to other entities. While in countries such as Austria, Germany, France or Italy, the chambers of commerce are encouraged by governments and there are very clear regulations regarding the affiliation of companies to these organisations, in Romania, the chamber system does not benefit from any kind of support from the authorities, and the legislation in the area is outdated, with no connection to current economic trends," Mihai Daraban said.

According to him, the chambers of commerce definitely need a uniform legal framework established at European level.

The second proposal of the CCIR concerns the more efficient use of the Danube River in view of increasing the transport of goods to EU countries, also in view of the geopolitical context caused by the Russian Federation's aggression in Ukraine.

At the same time, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Romania wishes a total involvement of all Danube riparian states in the modernisation of this transport corridor, thus ensuring a direct link with the Constanta Port for an entire year.