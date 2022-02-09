 
     
Central banks increases key interest rate to 2.5pct per annum

BANCA NATIONALA A ROMANIEI - BNR

The Board of the National Bank of Romania on Wednesday decided to increase the monetary policy rate to 2.50 percent per annum, from 2.00 percent per annum, as of 10 February 2022, and to maintain firm control over money market liquidity, informs the central bank in a press release.

"The Board of the National Bank of Romania, having convened for the meeting of 9 February 2022, decided the following: to increase the monetary policy rate to 2.50 percent per annum, from 2.00 percent per annum, as of 10 February 2022; to raise the lending (Lombard) facility rate to 3.50 percent per annum from 3.00 percent per annum and the deposit facility rate to 1.50 per annum from 1.00 percent per annum, as of 10 February 2022; to maintain firm control over money market liquidity; to keep the existing levels of minimum reserve requirement ratios on both leu- and foreign currency-denominated liabilities of credit institutions," reads a press release sent by the central bank to AGERPRES on Wednesday, Agerpres.ro informs.

